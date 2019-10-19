Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 136,982 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,982 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $24,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. 639,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,671. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

