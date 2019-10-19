Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $26.84 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. 4,783,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $73.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

