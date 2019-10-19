Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,997 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $61,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

