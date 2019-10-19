Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,337 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $113,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,139,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

