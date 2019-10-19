Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ZUMZ traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,477. The stock has a market cap of $824.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.35%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $5,412,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares in the company, valued at $86,993,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,421 shares of company stock worth $10,300,160 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 661,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

