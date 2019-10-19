ZPER Price Down 11.8% This Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Allbit and Liquid. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $853,336.00 and $4,245.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00070064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00395583 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012565 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 115.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000262 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009068 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitForex, Bit-Z, Liquid and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

