Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 383,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $130.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

