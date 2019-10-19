Zillow Group’s (ZG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.87.

Shares of ZG opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

