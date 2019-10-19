Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 714 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $49,008.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $260,359.32.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $54,756.66.

On Friday, September 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $275,096.64.

On Monday, August 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $55,426.80.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80.

Zendesk stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

