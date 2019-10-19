Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,883 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.97. 18,203,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,189,582. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

