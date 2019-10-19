Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,245.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,985. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $868.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,215.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,173.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

