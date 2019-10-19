Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,860,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $25.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.00. 13,344,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

