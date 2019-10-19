Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,139,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

