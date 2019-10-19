Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,047 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.80 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,700 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

