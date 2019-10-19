Zap Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Zap has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $321,819.00 and $62,545.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

