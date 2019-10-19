Zacks: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $26,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,639 shares of company stock valued at $73,509. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $3,449,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $1,683,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 286,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $5,697,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

