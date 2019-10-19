Zacks: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROYT opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

