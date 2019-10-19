Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to “Buy”

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYBT. BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $829.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $100,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $36,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 475 shares of company stock worth $17,279 and sold 27,184 shares worth $1,008,496. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 162.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 64,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $333,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 135.2% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

