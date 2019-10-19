Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRC Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily located in the Wattenberg field in the D-J Basin of northeast Colorado. SRC Energy Inc., formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation, is headquartered in Denver, CO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners downgraded SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded SRC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded SRC Energy to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.39.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,671. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 487,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 207,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

