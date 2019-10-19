Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Buy

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

LXU stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $142.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.33.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,720 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $103,727.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn F. White bought 10,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,020 shares of company stock valued at $245,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 460,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

