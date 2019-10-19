Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTEC. HC Wainwright downgraded Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intec Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.96.

NTEC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 355,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,950. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intec Pharma news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 100,000 shares of Intec Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,310.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 145,000 shares of company stock worth $71,350. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 1,335.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 624,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 581,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 25.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 729,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intec Pharma (NTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.