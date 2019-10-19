Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HCHMY stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $65.84.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (HCHMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.