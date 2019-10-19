Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.