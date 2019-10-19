Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) to Sell

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

TGP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 288,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,259. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 32.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

