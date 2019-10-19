Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Skyline has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 15,924 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $501,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,694 shares in the company, valued at $23,750,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $95,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,201.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,195.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 797,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,372,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 52.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after buying an additional 434,899 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

