Zacks Investment Research Lowers Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MORF. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,857,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,433,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,928,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

