Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSNF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hammerson from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

