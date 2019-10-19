Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gain Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of GCAP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 86,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 551.7% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

