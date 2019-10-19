Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to Hold

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.47. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

