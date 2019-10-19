Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

LQDT stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after buying an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

