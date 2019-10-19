Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $87,081.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

