Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given $9.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $210.19 million, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.96. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $142,473.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulgent Genetics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

