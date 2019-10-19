Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Micron Technology reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145,659 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $9,722,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.