Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iamgold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Iamgold reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,470. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 52.30 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Iamgold by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 607,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 213,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 144,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,851,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 717,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

