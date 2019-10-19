Zacks: Brokerages Expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EZPW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in EZCORP by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. 326,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.07.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

