Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce sales of $806.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $801.08 million and the highest is $813.36 million. Trimble posted sales of $795.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 631,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,753. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.