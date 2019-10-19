Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.95 Million

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $191.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.80 million and the highest is $193.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $167.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.30 million to $753.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $811.55 million, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $816.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 488,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,368. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,822,000 after purchasing an additional 206,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 384,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,309,000 after purchasing an additional 267,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,173,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 193,534 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

