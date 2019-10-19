Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.07). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.89.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $252,329.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $96,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 161,913 shares of company stock valued at $670,299. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.