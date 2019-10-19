Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $221.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the lowest is $220.70 million. RingCentral posted sales of $173.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $875.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.04 million to $877.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total transaction of $3,862,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,093,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,884 shares of company stock worth $61,280,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in RingCentral by 90.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 140.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 140.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded down $8.50 on Wednesday, reaching $161.67. 2,042,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4,041.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. RingCentral has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $177.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

