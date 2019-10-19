Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,781,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,182,308,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Noble Energy by 23.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after buying an additional 3,914,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,192,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Noble Energy by 31.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,025,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after buying an additional 483,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 6,787,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

