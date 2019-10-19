Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $488.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $363.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $35.28. 852,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,304. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.