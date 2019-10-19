Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Quintana Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quintana Energy Services.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

QES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

NYSE QES opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.94. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. bought 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,097.74. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,790 shares of company stock worth $86,241. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

