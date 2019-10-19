Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Joint by 4.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 550,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Joint has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $252.10 million, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 1.02.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

