Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Intelsat reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($5.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intelsat from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE:I traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,948. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Intelsat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (I)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.