Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $179.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.20 million and the lowest is $179.06 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $192.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $704.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.90 million to $706.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $721.01 million, with estimates ranging from $717.32 million to $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of HSII opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 192,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 189,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

