Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $13.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

In other news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,062.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,584,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $499.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.