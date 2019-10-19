Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after purchasing an additional 452,824 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Edward Jones cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

