Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $24.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.
YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $31,355.94. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $2,527,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,918 shares of company stock worth $15,782,108. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE YEXT opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
