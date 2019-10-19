Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $24.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $31,355.94. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $2,527,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,918 shares of company stock worth $15,782,108. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,997,000 after buying an additional 1,763,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 15.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yext by 51.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.