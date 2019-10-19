Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Yelp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 271.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 379.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 126.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $32.93. 734,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,985. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

