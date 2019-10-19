Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

